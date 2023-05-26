Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $228.60

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 135.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average of $199.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

