Brokerages Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

IPSC stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 2,127.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $55,369.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,083 shares in the company, valued at $884,244.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

