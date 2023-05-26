Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT at $84.75

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

CL opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

