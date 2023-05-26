Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $6.96

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

