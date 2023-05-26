Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $6.96

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Cresco Labs Stock Down 1.1 %
Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.