Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $29.88

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 220,033 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -2,911.11%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

