Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target at $49.30

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.