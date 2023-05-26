Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) PT at $25.43

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

