Brokerages Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Target Price at $77.50

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.99 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.