Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) PT at $69.88

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

