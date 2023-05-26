Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target at $56.56

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.56.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern
In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NorthWestern Stock Performance
NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44.
NorthWestern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
