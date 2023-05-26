Brokerages Set Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Target Price at GBX 100.20

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 100.20 ($1.25).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.92) to GBX 76 ($0.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Down 0.4 %

QLT stock opened at GBX 81.95 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Quilter Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Quilter

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other Quilter news, insider George Reid bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($20,646.77). Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Quilter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.