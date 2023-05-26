Brokerages Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Target Price at $228.00

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SLOIY. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIY stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $88.46.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

