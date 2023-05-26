Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $57.10

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,100,832.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,100,832.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,975. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its position in Trupanion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Trupanion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Trupanion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. Trupanion has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

