Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Price Target at $704.88

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $704.88.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $659.61 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $669.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

