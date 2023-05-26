Brokers Issue Forecasts for EPAM Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

NYSE:EPAM opened at $256.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.09. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $462.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,382,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

