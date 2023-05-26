Brokers Set Expectations for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.15). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

KDNY opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,889,581. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

