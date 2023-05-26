Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) versus Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Financial Contrast

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22 Franklin Financial Services $66.83 million 1.72 $14.94 million $3.44 7.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franklin Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A Franklin Financial Services 20.00% 13.01% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brunswick Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats Brunswick Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services. The company was founded on June 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, PA.

