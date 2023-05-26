Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,450 ($30.47) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.92) to GBX 2,360 ($29.35) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.98) to GBX 2,500 ($31.09) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,256.22.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

