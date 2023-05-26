Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.36. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

