Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,470,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,660 shares of company stock valued at $75,934,298. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $225.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day moving average of $187.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

