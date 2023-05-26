Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The Pebble Group Stock Down 1.9 %

PEBB stock opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2,012.00 and a beta of 1.44.

The Pebble Group Dividend Announcement

About The Pebble Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

