Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 546,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 291,889 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.35.

The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

