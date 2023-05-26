Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

CARR stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

