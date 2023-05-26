Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

CLS stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 93,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,100 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,973,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

