CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires £13,680 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,014.93).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde acquired 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($43,955.22).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,238.81).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £7,740 ($9,626.87).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £7,860 ($9,776.12).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £24,120 ($30,000.00).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($24,440.30).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($28,656.72).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,432.84).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($20,149.25).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde acquired 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £31,870.31 ($39,639.69).

Shares of LON CNIC opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.74. The company has a market cap of £326.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,380.00 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

