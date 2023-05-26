Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,920 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 153.3% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $65.10 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

