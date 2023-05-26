CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CGI by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CGI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,618,000 after purchasing an additional 90,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CGI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,371,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

GIB opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $105.06.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

