ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 862.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,314 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

