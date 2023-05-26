Christopher J. Boever Buys 20,000 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,456,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,264.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stryve Foods Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of SNAX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
