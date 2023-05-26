CI Investments Inc. Acquires 344 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.4 %

HZNP opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public



Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

