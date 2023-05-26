CI Investments Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

