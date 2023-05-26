CI Investments Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Workday by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $196.41 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

