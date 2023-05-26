CI Investments Inc. Buys 3,754 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 26,814.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CG stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.63%.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
