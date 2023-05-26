CI Investments Inc. Buys 44 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $274.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

