CI Investments Inc. Buys 739 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 195.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $87.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

