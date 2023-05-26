CI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

CHRD opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.84. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

