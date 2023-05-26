CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,227,854 shares of company stock worth $93,535,846. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

