CI Investments Inc. Has $100,000 Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,588. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.1 %

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

NYSE:SNX opened at $90.15 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

