CI Investments Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 95,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 77,873 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 253,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 127,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

