CI Investments Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

OHI stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

