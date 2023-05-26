CI Investments Inc. Has $105,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

ORI stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

