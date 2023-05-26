CI Investments Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 287.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.