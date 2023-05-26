CI Investments Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 551.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $46,455,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

