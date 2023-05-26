CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 354,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 484,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.42 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

