CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 348.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

