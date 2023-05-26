CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

