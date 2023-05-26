CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 529.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,902,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.8 %

ZTO stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.