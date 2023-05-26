CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 851.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Insider Activity

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.