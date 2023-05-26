CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 145.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

