CI Investments Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 295.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $227.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.66. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

See Also

